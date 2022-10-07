VIDEO: Why Kwadwo Asamoah dropped the Black Stars no 10 Jersey

Former Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has opened up on the genesis of his famous No.10 jere

Ahead of the 2008 AFCON in Ghana, Asamoah was going to wear number 20 but Stephen Appiah who was injured requested that Asamoah wears his number in his absence. So Kwadwo Asamoah who could not say no to the captain accepted the number 10.

He went ahead to play the 10 jersey in the absence of Appiah but always wanted to go back to his favorite number which is 20. So he finally dropped it when he was not feeling great in the 10.

Asamoah said he never discussed why he stopped wearing the number 10 with anyone so he was shocked to hear the famous bad dream story. According to him 🔟 was never his favorite but wore it because Appiah asked him to.

