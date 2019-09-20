VIDEO: Wilfred Palmer submits nomination forms for GFA Presidential Elections

Ghana Presidential hopeful Wilfred Kwaku Osei has submitted his nomination forms at the Secretariat ahead of the deadline

The submission was done on his behalf by his campaign manager JF Mensah

The President of Tema Youth Football club has been tagged as one of the leading candidates to land the position

Palmer as popularly called is set to announce his manifesto and launch his campaign for the top seat at a media briefing on October 2, 2019.

The Investment Banker and Bankroller of Tema Youth is inviting the media for a press briefing at the Botsio Hall of the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

At the press conference, the affable football administrator will outline his plans for Ghana Football.

