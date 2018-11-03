VIDEO: Yaw Frimpong begins training with Asante Kotoko

Defender Yaw Frimpong has commenced training with Asante Kotoko after re-joining the club last week.

The 31-year-old inked a one-year deal with an option of renewal with the Kumasi-based club after fruitful talks on Wednesday, 31 October 2018.

He has been without a club after terminating his contract with American second-tier side Phoenix Risings FC.

Watch the video below:

Enjoy a few seconds of Yaw Frimpong's first training session on his retu... https://t.co/rMjaI1tPjA via @YouTube#AKSC #Kotoko4Africa

November 3, 2018

Frimpong joined Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe prior to the 2013 season from Asante Kotoko and went on to win lots of laurels with the Congolese giants.

The right-back had a decorated five-year career having won the Linafoot (DR Congo Championship), African Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and Super Cup.