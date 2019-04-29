Violence has no place in Ghana football- GFA NC President Dr. Kofi Amoah

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr. Kofi Amoah has strongly condemned the violence that broke in the Special Competition game between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

According to Dr. Amoah, the necessary statues will be followed to punish the culpable parties in the unpleasant events that unfolded on Sunday.

Two Asante Kotoko officials were heavily injured, and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Dr. Amoah in an interview on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show vehemently condemned the unfortunate incident, insisting violence has no place in football.

"Violence has no place in Ghana football," he said. "Let's all condemn the act of violence in our football," he added.

I'm appealing to all football loving Ghanaians as the GFA NC President,to help bring an end to the unpleasant happenings in our game

"We will apply the football statutes to curb these acts. Violence in Ghana football can't be tolerated against whoever. We aren't just sitting at the FA,we are working vigorously to bring an end to this."

This comes few days after Aduana Stars were banned from playing at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park after attacking a referee and some officials of Medeama in their 1-1 draw last Wednesday.