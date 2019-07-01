Vitesse Arnhem reignite interest in signing Dauda Mohammed on another loan deal

Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem has reignited their interest in signing RSC Anderlecht striker Dauda Mohammed on a loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last term at the Dutch club, where he enjoyed a remarkable stint which nearly helped them to Europa League qualification.

The former Asante Kotoko forward came close to making the move a permanent one but the Eredivisie club were reluctant to pay the asking price of the Belgian side.

Mohammed joined the rest of the squad last week as player-manager Vincent Kompany took them through some drills.

According to reports, his agent held discussions with the Purple and White outfit on Friday and hopes to strike another loan deal to Vitesse.

Mohammed netted three goals in 16 appearances in Holland but any possible return to the Dutch league will see him miss the first two games of the season after picking up a red in his final game for Vitesse Arnhem.