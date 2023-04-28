Vitória Guimarães interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Roberto Massimo from Stuttgart

Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães have shown interest in signing Ghanaian winger Roberto Massimo in the summer.

The 22-year-old winger who is currently on loan from VfB Stuttgart to second division club Académico de Viseu.

According to "A Bola," Vitória Guimarães has become aware of Massimo's recent decent performances, having scored four goals in 13 games so far.

It is unknown whether the Stuttgarters intend to maintain the winger after he returns to the Swabian first division soccer squad in the summer.

Massimo has a contract with VfB until 2024.

Vitória Guimarães is currently seventh in the table and is looking for reinforcements for the next season.

