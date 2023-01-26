VODEO: Black Galaxies leave Constantine for Oran ahead of Niger clash

The Black Galaxies have left Constantine for Oran ahead of their quarter-final clash against Niger in the CHAN tournament.

Ghana spent two weeks in Constantine, where they were based for their Group C matches.

And after finishing second in the group, the team is now travelling to Oran to face Group E winners Niger.

The Black Galaxies recovered from a defeat to Madagascar in their opening game to defeat Sudan 3-1 in their second match.

Following the withdrawal of Morocco, Ghana ended up with six points in Group C.

The team has been preparing for the last eight game, and should they win the match, they will face the winner of the Algeria versus Ivory Coast clash.

Watch video below: