W.O Tandoh blasts GFA for banning Adauna's home venue

Assistant coach of Aduana Stars W.O Tandoh has expressed fury over the Ghana Football Association's decision to withhold his team from playing at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The 2017 Ghana Premier League champions were banned from playing at home following the misconduct of a section of their fans which ended up damaging Tamale City's team bus and causing injuries to others after the clash between Aduana Stars and Tamale City last Sunday.

W.O Tandoh is however unhappy with the ban and has stated that the FA's decision was not influenced by a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to him, the violent attitude of the supposed Aduana fans was just a reciprocal of what Tamale City did to them which didn't yield any punishment.

"I condemned whatever happened after the game but truth be told, the incident happened outside the stadium. What did the 90 police personal we brought to the stadium to protect Tamale City upon their request do?

“In the first leg in Tamale, a lot of things happened there, Tamale City did the same thing to us. Let's call a spade a spade, the FA should not listen to one side”

“Were they (FA) asleep when such an incident happened in Tamale? Personally, I have called the General Secretary and the President of the FA but they are not responding to my calls, they should not destroy the game for us. Mark my words, am not speaking for Aduana but then, I am an employee of Aduana, the FA should sit up," he stated as quoted by Footballghana.