WAFA coach Patrick Liewig praises 'efficient' players after slim Hearts win

WAFA coach Patrick Liewig insists his side deserved to win despite being dominated by Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

The Academy Boys were under pressure for the chunk of the match at the WAFA Stadium but triumphed 3-2 against Phobians.

Liewig, known for his days at ASEC Mimosas, thought his side did the needful.

''We were a little bit back in the first half, the pressing was not good and we had a problem on the left but we solved the problem at half-time and the second half was better,'' the experienced Frenchman said in his post-match interview.

''In this game, Hearts of Oak had opportunities to score and we had opportunities to score- It was a balanced game but we scored at the right time and we had to adopt.

''The two teams tried to play but we scored the right goals and we were efficient more than Hearts of Oak.''

Watch Patrick Liewig's full interview