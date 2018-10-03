GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

WAFA warn public about recruitment scam

Published on: 03 October 2018
WAFA warn public about recruitment scam
WAFA

West African Football Academy say they are co-operating with Police to arrest scammers who are selling admission forms to the public. 

A Facebook account by one Seth Amegah claims the renowned academy has released forms to recruit budding talents.

A statement on the club's Facebook page which squashed it read: ''We wish to announce to the public that a Facebook post by one Seth Amegah saying admission forms are out is fraudulent and a scam.

''Anyone who deals with Seth Amegah does that at his/her own risk.

''Management will liaise with the police to stop this crime.''

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations