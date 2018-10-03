WAFA warn public about recruitment scam

West African Football Academy say they are co-operating with Police to arrest scammers who are selling admission forms to the public.

A Facebook account by one Seth Amegah claims the renowned academy has released forms to recruit budding talents.

A statement on the club's Facebook page which squashed it read: ''We wish to announce to the public that a Facebook post by one Seth Amegah saying admission forms are out is fraudulent and a scam.

''Anyone who deals with Seth Amegah does that at his/her own risk.

''Management will liaise with the police to stop this crime.''