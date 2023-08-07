WAFA withdraw from Division One League to focus on youth development

WAFA SC have officially notified the Ghana FA of their decision to withdraw from the Division One League.

The Academy have written to inform the Association of the decision of the club as they look to fully concentrate on the production of future top professionals.

The club, among other reasons, explained the current change of policy direction to fully focus on developing young football talents through the academy system in Sogakope in the Volta Region.

The Executive Council of GFA in the coming days will exercise its power under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes to find a replacement for WAFA in the Division One League, Zone 2 in light of the established precedents.

WAFA are known for producing top footballers like former Black Stars defender Harrison Afful, Samuel Tetteh, Christian Atsu (late), and Majeed Ashimeru, amongst others.

All stakeholders and clubs in the Division One League Zone 2 are to take note of the withdrawal of WAFA as the upcoming season draws nearer.