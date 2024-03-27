WAFCON 2024: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle reflects on emotional qualification journey

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has revealed her emotional reaction to Ghana's qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), shedding tears of joy for the team's achievement.

Ghana, once considered a dominant force in African women's football, faced a significant decline after failing to qualify for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations following a disappointing performance in the 2018 edition.

Hauptle's arrival late in 2022 brought a turning point for the team. Initially joining as a technical advisor for the Under-20 team, she later took charge of the senior team in January 2023.

Under her leadership, the Black Queens experienced a remarkable transformation, winning Hauptle's first nine games without conceding a goal and scoring 31 goals in the process.

Despite suffering her first defeat in the final round of qualifying for the 2024 Women's Nations Cup, Hauptle's greatest achievement to date came with the team's qualification for the tournament after a six-year absence.

Ghana secured their spot in the competition with a nervy 1-0 defeat in the return fixture against Namibia, following a 3-1 victory in the first leg in Accra.

Reflecting on the team's qualification, Hauptle expressed her emotional response, acknowledging the pressure and expectation placed on her to deliver results.

"I'm also human, you know," she said to BBC. "It was a big pressure and you know you need to deliver. Of course it was a big release."

The WAFCON is scheduled to take place later this year, providing an opportunity for Ghana to showcase their progress under Hauptle's guidance.