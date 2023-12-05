WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle warns against complacency ahead of Namibia clash

Black Queens coach, Nora Haupltle has revealed that her team remains level-headed despite their outstanding run of form in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team has one last hurdle to cross to make it to the tournament in Morocco next year.

The Black Queens will face Namibia in South Africa on Tuesday in the second leg of the WAFCON qualifier. Ghana holds a healthy 3-1 advantage.

However, coach Hauptle says they will not underestimate their opponents.

"In football, never, we have all in the bag. We have enough experienced players now and they know what it is about staying humble in camp," she said ahead of the game.

"We also had a good video analysis session with some details to adjust from the last game and we practice those elements on the pitch today," she added.

Ghana missed the last two editions of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and are poised to make a return next year.