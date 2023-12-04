GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training in South Africa ahead of Namibia clash

Published on: 04 December 2023
The Black Queens held their first training on Sunday following their trip to South Africa for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia. 

The team led by Nora Hauptle touched down in Johannesburg on Sunday, and immediately started preparations for Tuesday's clash.

All twenty-three players took part in the training session, as the team went through rigorous drills and some ball work.

The Black Queens hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg and will secure qualification to WAFCON 2024 following an aggregate win.

Ghana missed the last two editions of the tournament and are hoping to make a return in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the team has also reached the final stage of Olympic Games qualifiers, where they will face Zambia next year for a place at the tournament in Paris.

The Black Queens have been unbeaten since Hauptle took over as the team eyes qualification to major tournaments.

