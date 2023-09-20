WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens thrash Rwanda 7- 0 in first leg 

Ghana's Black Queens thrashed Rwanda 7-0 in the first leg of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON) at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian side exhibited a dominant performance from both halves as they swept aside their opponents in the first leg.

The Black Queens have seen some revival following the appointment of Coach Nora Huptle.

Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Queens in the opening minutes.

Evelyn Badu doubled the lead for the Ghanaian team with his strike in the ninth minute after latching on a pass from Grace Acheampong.

Priscilla Adubea's header gave the Black Queens a third goal in the 30th minute.

After recess, Alice Kusi also got on the scoresheet with the fourth goal of the game for the Black Queens.

Evelyn Badu delivered a beautiful strike in the 64th minute to get Ghana's fifth goal of the game and his second on the afternoon.

Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute but the resultant kick was missed by Jennifer Cudjoe.

Achiaa Anastaesia made it six for the Queens with his long range strike in the 75th minute following a howler from the goalkeeper.

Anastaesia doubled the lead few minutes later as the Black Queens rounded it up with a 7-0 win against their opponents.

Ghana host Rwanda in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium in a week's time.