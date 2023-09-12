WAFCON qualifiers: Black Queens coach invites 23 players ahead of Rwanda game

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle has invited 23 players to begin camping ahead of their 2024 Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

Hauptle who took over as coach of the team following the exit of Mercy Tagoe will commence the qualification series under his leadership in an intense clash against their Rwandan opponents.

The squad list includes winger Alice Kusi, who had been sidelined due to injury as well as Grace Acheampong has earned a call-up following an extended absence.

The invited players are slated to commence their official training camp in Kigali in preparation for the first-leg encounter.

The Black Queens are scheduled to depart Ghana on September 17 and will face the “She Amavubi’s” side on Wednesday, September 20, at the Kigali Pelè Stadium in Kigali.

Ghana will be aiming to return to the WAFCON after failing to sail through for the previous tournament which was held in Morrocco last year.

Here is the full list of the 23 players invited