WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle names squad for Namibia clash

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has named a strong 23-woman squad for the final round of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will face Namibia in a two-legged game for a place at next year's Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ampem Darkoa's youngster Comfort Yeboah has been rewarded for her stellar performances at the CAF Women's Cup of Nations with an invite for the game against Namibia.

Evelyn Badu and Grace Boaduwaa, regular members of the team, have all bee called up for the game as the Black Queens eye a return to the Women's Cup of Nations.

The players are expected to report to camp on Monday as preparations before for the final hurdle.

Ghana failed to appear at the tournament in Morocco last year, leading to an absence at the Women's World Cup.

The Black Queens will host Namibia in Accra for the first-leg on December 1st before travelling to Windhoek for the second-leg.

Below is the entire squad: