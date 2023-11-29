WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training ahead of Namibia clash

The Black Queens trained on Tuesday as preparations begin ahead of the final round of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia.

Nineteen players reported on the first day of training, with the rest expected to arrive on Wednesday as preparations continue through the week.

Evelyn Badu and Susan Ama Duah will join the team today in Accra as Nara Hauptle sharpens his squad for the final hurdle.

The Black Queens missed the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and are hoping for a return to the tournament next year.

Ghana will host Namibia on Friday, December 1, 2023, in the first leg of their WAFCON qualifier in Accra.

The team will travel to Windhoek three days later for the second leg, with the winner on aggregate qualifying for Morocco 2024.