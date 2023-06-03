WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup: Ghana coach Yusif Basigi calls for massive support ahead of final clash with Nigeria

Black Princesses head coach, Yusif Basigi is urging Ghanaians to come in their numbers to cheer the team to victory as they target the ultimate prize of the maiden WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

Ghana defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-finals to set up an enticing final against Nigeria, which easily defeated Benin 3-0.

Basigi feels the Black Princesses may achieve their 'host and win' goal if Ghanaians flock to the stadium on Saturday to cheer the team on to victory.

“If we will host and win, the fans will help us to achieve that because their massive support can also be intimidating enough for us to win. We hope they come in their numbers to support and cheer us to victory,” coach Yussif Basigi said in an interview with the media team of GFA," he said

“We are meeting a side that hasn’t conceded any goal and have scored more goals but at times Football logic doesn’t work. The permutations might not give you the right results. We couldn’t convert many chances in our previous games but we have worked on that and hopefully, we can convert them against Nigeria,” he added.

The final will be played on Saturday, June 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at exactly 6pm.