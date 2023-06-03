WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup: Ghana coach Yusif Basigi commends participating teams for their improvement

The head coach of the Ghana U20 Girls national team, Coach Yussif Basigi has praised the teams representing various countries at the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.

The maiden edition has successfully reached its business end after a series of captivating clashes between top female teams with a lot of goals recorded.

Ghana and Nigeria have finally emerged as the top two teams as they prepare to lock horns in the grand finale of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the final, the Black Princesses' coach stated that the competition demonstrated that women's football on the continent is gaining momentum.

"The performance of the teams in the competition has been good and impressive so far. Every team kept improving match after match. Niger for instance, started conceding less as the tournament progressed and it tells you that everyone is learning. Women's football is growing in Africa and WAFU ZONE B are doing very well,” Coach Yussif Basigi said.

Ghana will meet Nigeria in the finals of the maiden WAFU Zone B Girls U20 Cup of Nations event. The game is set to begin at 18:00 GMT on Saturday, June 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.