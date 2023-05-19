Wafu B U-20 Girls Cup: Ghana coach Yusif Basigi confident ahead of opener against Benin

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has expressed confidence ahead of their first game against Benin at the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup in Kumasi. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

After their final training on Friday, Basigi spoke about the team's readiness, stating, "We came to train for an hour and you can see the mood in the camp is positive, and the players are ready for the game against Benin."

He also assured that there are no injury concerns within the squad, as they have been working closely with the medical team. Basigi further emphasised, "We have our full squad fit for the game tomorrow."

The coach appealed to Ghanaians to show their support, saying, "We entreat all Ghanaians to come to the stadium in their numbers to support and cheer us to victory."

In preparation for the tournament, the Black Princesses played an international friendly against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium. They displayed an impressive performance, securing an 11-0 victory over Niger.