WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations: Ghana secure another win as they beat Ivory Coast

Ghana's Under-20 female national team, the Black Princesses, continued their impressive run in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations with another victory.

They defeated Ivory Coast 3-1 in a match held in Kumasi, securing their place in the last four of the tournament.

Having started their campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Benin, the Black Princesses showcased a similar level of brilliance in their performance on Saturday, successfully dispatching Ivory Coast.

Maafia Nyame, who had previously scored in the opening game, shined once again by scoring two goals, while Stella Nyamekye also found the back of the net.

With this victory, Yusif Basigi's team have accumulated six points from two matches, making them the overwhelming favorites in the tournament.

By advancing into the semifinals, the Black Princesses are now just two wins away from the opportunity to host and clinch the championship.