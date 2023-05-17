GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFU B U-20 Girls tournament: Five teams to arrive in Ghana on Thursday

Published on: 17 May 2023
Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin, are set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, May 18, 2023, to participate in the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, taking place in Kumasi.

The tournament, scheduled to kick off on Saturday, May 20, will see a total of seven countries from West Africa compete for the coveted title.

The Ghanaian U-20 women's national team, known as the Black Princesses, completed their preparations for the tournament with a friendly match against Niger on Wednesday.

Demonstrating their readiness for the competition, Coach Yussif Basigi's side secured an emphatic 11-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In Group A, Ghana have been placed alongside Benin and Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Group B feature Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo. The group stage matches promise thrilling encounters as the teams vie for a spot in the knockout rounds.

 

