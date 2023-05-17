WAFU B U-20 Girls tournament: Five teams to arrive in Ghana on Thursday

Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin, are set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, May 18, 2023, to participate in the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, taking place in Kumasi.

The tournament, scheduled to kick off on Saturday, May 20, will see a total of seven countries from West Africa compete for the coveted title.

The Ghanaian U-20 women's national team, known as the Black Princesses, completed their preparations for the tournament with a friendly match against Niger on Wednesday.

Demonstrating their readiness for the competition, Coach Yussif Basigi's side secured an emphatic 11-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In Group A, Ghana have been placed alongside Benin and Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Group B feature Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo. The group stage matches promise thrilling encounters as the teams vie for a spot in the knockout rounds.