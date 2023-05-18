WAFU B U-20 tournament: Black Princesses captain Stella Nyamekye ready to lead team to success

Newly appointed Black Princesses captain Stella Nyamekye has assured Ghanaians that the team is fully prepared to fight and bring pride to the country.

The Dreamz Ladies midfielder will lead the team in the upcoming WAFU B U20 Girls Cup.

In an interview, Nyamekye expressed her gratitude for being given the captaincy and emphasized her commitment to working hard alongside her teammates to ensure the success of the Black Princesses.

"I am very glad and honoured to captain the team, and I am grateful to the technical team for their trust. I believe the team will work together to achieve great results, and we will work tirelessly as a team to attain success," stated the Black Princesses' captain, as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

Nyamekye will receive assistance in her leadership role from Maafia Nyame of Faith Ladies, Afi Amenyaku from Northern Ladies, and Abena Anoma Opoku of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.