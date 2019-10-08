WAFU Cup: Defender Moro Ibrahim to miss Semifinal clash against Ivory Coast

Left back Moro Ibrahim will miss the Black Stars B clash against Ivory Coast in the semifinal clash of the WAFU cup on Tuesday evening.

The left back could not recover in time for the game against the Ivorians following an injury he picked against Burkina Faso in the quarter finals.

The Bechem United defender did not train with the team on Monday, ruling him out of the clash against their West African Neighbour.

He is expected to be replaced by Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah as the defending champions seek to retain the title.

Ghana reach the semifinals by beating Burkina Faso 5-4 on penalties.