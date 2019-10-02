WAFU Cup: Ghana striker Joseph Esso named Man of the Match in victory against Gambia

Striker Joseph Esso was named Man of the Match in the Black Stars B victory over the Gambia in the WAFU Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Hearts of Oak attacker scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute as Ghana progressed to the quarter finals of Cup phase of the competition.

Esso was a menace to the defence of Gambia and could have scored more than just a goal but was unlucky at certain times.

The Black Stars controlled possession in the first 45 but their decision making in the final third let them down as they entered the half-time break goalless.

Seven minutes into the second half defender Said Gaye almost turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear a left-wing cross from Ibrahim Moro, but fortunately for the Gambian player his header came off the post.

In the 66th minute the deadlock was finally broken when a low pin-point cross courtesy of Moro was turned home from a six-yards out by Esso.