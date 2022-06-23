WAFU U-17 Championship: Ghanaian referee Julian Nunoo  to handle final between Nigeria and Burkina Faso 

Ghanaian referee Julian Nii Nunoo has been appointed to officiate the final of the WAFU U17 Zone B championship between Nigeria and Burkina Faso on Friday.

Nii Nunoo will be assisted by Roland Nii Dodoo Addy (Ghana) and Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso of Togo.

Lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey has been appointed at the Match Commissioner for the game.

Nigeria will take on Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU U17 Zone B Championship at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana will take on Ivory Coast in the third place match on Thursday.