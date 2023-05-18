WAFU U-20 B tournament: Dreamz Ladies’ Stella Nyamekye to lead Black Princesses

Dreamz Ladies midfielder Stella Nyamekye has expressed her delight at being appointed skipper of Ghana's Black Princesses for the forthcoming WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup.

When coach Yussif Basigi unveiled the team's 20-man roster on Wednesday, the precocious youngster was chosen captain.

Stella, who scored a hattrick in the team's pre-tournament 11-0 thrashing of Niger, will be supported in the competition by Faith Ladies' Maafia Nyame, Northern Ladies' Afi Amenyaku, and Ampem Darkoa Ladies' Abena Anoma Opoku.

According to Nyamekye, she is honored and will work hard with her colleagues to help the national team achieve great results in the upcoming contest.

“I am very glad and honoured to captain the team and I am grateful to the technical team for the trust and I know the team will work together to achieve great results and we will work hard as a team to achieve success,” Stella Nyamekye said.

The WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations will take place from May 20 to June 3.

Ghana will compete in Group A against Benin and Ivory Coast.