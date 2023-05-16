WAFU U-20 Girls tournament: Black Princesses to face Niger in pre-tournament friendly

Black Princesses of Ghana are set to test their mettle against the Niger in a pre-tournament friendly match on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9am local time. The highly anticipated game will take place at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

Under the guidance of coach Yusif Basigi, the Ghanaian team have been diligently preparing for the upcoming West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU-B) U-20 Girls tournament in Kumasi.

They have been in training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, focusing on fine-tuning their skills and tactics.

The friendly match against Niger will serve as a valuable opportunity for Coach Basigi and his coaching staff to address any remaining areas of improvement and ensure that the team is fully prepared for their opening game against Benin on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

In the WAFU-B U-20 Girls tournament, Ghana have been placed in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast. Niger, on the other hand, will compete in Group B, facing tough opposition from Togo, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.