Published on: 21 July 2022
WAFU Zone B Women's CL qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa coach eyes Champion League qualification

 

Ampem Darkoa head coach Nana Darkwah says them team has set a target of qualifying for the CAF Women’s Champions League to be staged in Morocco.

Ampem Darkoa qualified for the regional qualifiers after defeating Hasaacas Ladies in the Women’s Premier League final.

They have been placed in Group B of the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers and will play against USFA (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC (Togo), and Bayelsa QFC (Nigeria).

Coach Nana Darkwah in an interview indicated the team has set a target of qualifying for a maiden champions league appearance.

“All the team are dangerous. We must attach importance to all our games. Our target is to qualify to the main tournament. That is qualify from WAFU to the tournament in Morocco”, he told Happy FM.

The WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers kicks start on August 13-26, 2022.

