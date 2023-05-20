Watching local matches is to honour the stakeholders and appreciate their efforts - Didi Dramani

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas Ud Didi Dramani has explained the reasons for the technical team's trips to local match centers.

Chris Hughton, the squad's head coach, and his assistants, George Boateng and Didi Dramani, have traveled to the Premier League, Division One League, and several lower-tier games in their quest to establish a great Black Stars team.

The former Asante Kotoko coach disclosed the reason behind their choice to Accra-based Radio Gold.

“Sometimes we have the notion that once we have Chris Hughton going round observing our matches, George Boateng going round observing our matches, it’s just to spot talents.

“Sometimes it’s to give the league the respect that it deems, it’s to give the players, the coaches the respect that, they have their partners in the industry who pay attention to what they are doing.

“It’s to give the administrators that respect that people in that stage of the game are also following and respecting what they are trying to bring across.

Chris Hughton, who has signed a 21-month contract, was initially sighted at the Accra Sports Stadium before heading to Kumasi. He was seen again at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams and the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Didi Dramani has recently been observed at Division One matches.