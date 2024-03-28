"We are capable of doing big things"- Thomas Partey confident in Arsenal's title chances

Thomas Partey is confident the current Arsenal team can end the London club's English Premier League drought.

The 30-year-old is expected to make a comeback for the Gunners in their top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal were close to ending their Premier League drought last season but fell short at the business end of the campaign.

However, with the North London outfit currently top of the table, victory over City will put them in a good position to win the league.

"Last year we did so well, and came very close to what we wanted to achieve. This year we have lots of big players and I know we are capable of doing big things," he told Arsenal's media.

Partey has struggled with injuries this season, making only six appearances in the Premier League but the ex-Atletico Madrid star is ready to give his all for the rest of the season.

“This year we have lots of big players and I know we are capable of doing big things. It’s been tough for me, being injured for a long time, but now I am ready to give everything I can to the team," he said.

"Anything I can add to our level, I will do. I worked hard during my rehab to be able to come back to the level I needed to be at. Now I want to get back with the team.”