We are committed to making MTN FA Cup a 'family brand' - Wilson Arthur assures

MTN FA Cup chairman, Wilson Arthur has disclosed that the committee in charge of the competition made a decision to position the competition as a family brand.

Arthur revealed that it was one of two major decisions he and his team had taken in order for families to patronize FA Cup games.

"We have taken two decisions. First, to position MTN FA Cup as a family brand. That is why we make it free entry at the stadium for women and children," he said.

It will be recalled that the FA Cup committee announced free entry to matches for women and children below 15 years in February, 2023 when the competition entered the Round of 16 stage.

The semifinal matches are slated for Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 2023 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Dreams FC will lock horns with Division One side Skyy FC on Saturday while King Faisal take on fellow premier league side, Nsoatreman FC on Sunday