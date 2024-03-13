We are going to kill a lot of clubs if we keep playing like this - LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil

Los Angeles Galaxy FC forward Joseph Paintsil is optimistic about the team's prospects this season, expressing confidence that their hunger for success could potentially "kill a lot of clubs" if they maintain their current form.

Having played a key role in all three of LA Galaxy's 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) matches, Paintsil has already left his mark with a victory against San Jose Earthquakes and draws against Inter Miami and Nashville.

The former Genk star has contributed significantly, scoring a goal and providing an assist, showcasing his talent and versatility on the field.

In a recent interview with the LA Galaxy website, the Black Stars winger highlighted the team's collective determination for success, emphasising their unity and strong performances as key factors that could pose a significant threat to other clubs.

“The players are really hungry for success,” Paintsil stated. “We did everything together, and if we keep playing like this, we are really going to kill a lot of clubs, trust me.”

Paintsil's impact on the pitch has not gone unnoticed, and his impressive performances have put him in contention for a spot in the Ghana squad for the upcoming friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in Morocco.