We are no longer a small club – Dreams FC administrative manager Ameenu Shardow

Published on: 07 November 2023
Following their victory over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Dreams FC administrative manager, Ameenu Shardow has warned that they are no longer a small club that can be trounced by their opponents.

Dreams FC recorded a famous 1-0 win over the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday, November 5 2023 in their matchday 9 clash in Kumasi.

Abdul Aziz Issah’s spectacular free-kick which beat Danlad in post ensured that the Still Believe returned to Dawu with all three points.

Shardow has revealed that their fellow premier league contenders must come to terms with the fact that Dreams FC is no longer minnows to be walked over.

He told Kumasi-based Kessben TV: “At this point in time, you must know Dreams FC is playing in the CAF inter-club championship and so our status has risen. We are no longer a small club to be trounced by any other club.”

By Suleman Asante

