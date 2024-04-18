We are not going to disappoint Ghanaians - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito ahead of Zamalek clash

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has exuded confidence in his team's ability to perform ahead of their pivotal CAF Confederation Cup semifinal match against Zamalek.

Following their remarkable qualification for the semifinals after a hard-fought victory over Stade Malien, the "Still Believe" lads are gearing up for a challenging two-legged encounter against the Egyptian giants.

The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, followed by the return fixture in Kumasi on April 28, 2024.

In anticipation of this crucial clash, Coach Karim Zito has assured fans that Dreams FC is fully prepared to rise to the occasion. Despite acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by Zamalek, Zito remains undaunted and optimistic about his team's prospects.

"We are not going to disappoint Ghanaians. Truth be told, it’s a dicey encounter but it’s not impossible. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray for us," Zito stated confidently, emphasizing his team's determination to deliver a performance that will make the nation proud.

The Ghanaian side left the country for Cairo earlier on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and are eager to make history in their debut campaign.