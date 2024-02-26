We are not out yet - Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford warns against complacency

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford remains level-headed despite his team's recent positive streak in the Ghana Premier League, including a crucial win over Asante Kotoko.

Forward Godfred Asamoah Kwadwo's 52nd-minute goal lifted Heart of Lions from the bottom of the table to the 16th position.

Hayford, however, is cautious and not allowing complacency to set in, emphasising the need for more victories to ensure sustained success.

"We are not out yet; we are embarking on a rescue mission, so I don't want to talk too much," cautioned Hayford, emphasising that their focus is on the task at hand.

"It is after you have done the job that maybe you can tell people your strategy and your plans. So now I am focusing on how to rescue them," he added, highlighting the coach's determination to stay grounded and prioritise the team's performance over discussions about their strategy.

Despite the recent upturn in form with three wins and a draw in their last four games, Hayford remains focused on the mission at hand, acknowledging that there is still work to be done.

The next challenge for Heart of Lions is against Great Olympics, and the team is looking to build on their recent success to climb higher up the league table.