We are preparing for Juventus- Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah is anticipating a tough fixture against his former side Juventus as they face off in the Serie A on Saturday.

According to the 30-year old his side will want to achieve their target thus they are preparing well to face the champions elect.

"We always want to win, all the matches. That game will be difficult, like the others. But we will have to prepare it well, in the right way: we want to achieve our goal".

Concerning the fitness level of the team ahead of the big game he said: "We are fine at the moment - apart from Brozovic who is out and is working - we are all calm, even in terms of mentality".

The Nerazzurri’s drew with Roma over the weekend at the San Siro in a game which ended 1-1.

Inter Milan welcome Juventus in their next Serie A game to be played at the San Siro.

Inter Milan are looking forward to secure a Champions League spot as they lie third on the league log with 61 points.