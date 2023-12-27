"We are the problem and solution"- Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga on poor league form

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Glid Otanga insists the players will take responsibility of the team's poor form from the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have struggled since the start of the campaign, winning only three matches, resulting in the sacking of coach Martinus Koopman.

Hearts of Oak are winless in their last five matches, drawing three and losing two, including the Super Clash to Asante Kotoko.

According to Otanga, the players hold the solution to the club's poor form.

“As a player, I can’t accuse someone because for me, if we (players) don’t win, we don’t have excuse to say the technical team or the board is not the good. We don’t have any excuse . For me, we are the principal problem and the principal solution," Otanga told ghanasportspage.com.

“The coach is doing his job and we are playing so good. We create a lot of chances but we can’t score," he added.

The Phobians who sit 11th on the Premier League tabel will next host Bechem United in Kumasi.