We are well prepared for Uganda match - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo asserts that his team is thoroughly prepared for Tuesday's international friendly against Uganda, despite their recent defeat to Nigeria and Uganda's 4-0 loss to Comoros, a match Addo claims to have closely observed.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Addo stated, "It is like always, like usual. I saw the [Uganda] match so we are well prepared. If you see the match it could have gone differently even though it was 4-0. There were a lot of unlucky decisions from Uganda's perspective."

Addo emphasized the importance of not underestimating their opponents, noting, "I think this is the main thing if you take these kinds of games too easy you won’t go nowhere." He highlighted the significance of scoring early in the game to gain momentum and create opportunities, particularly in the first half.

"I hope that we will be able to score a goal in the first half because that will enlighten the things and if they have to come and try and equalise as it happened against Comoros, then we will have more space to exploit then we can also make the second goal," Addo explained. "But like I said I think the hardest thing will be the first half, to break them to score a goal once we achieve this, everything is going to be easier."

With Ghana leading the head-to-head record 7-3, Addo's side aims to maintain their dominance over Uganda. Their most recent encounter in October 2017 ended in a goalless draw during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Fans can catch the action live on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.