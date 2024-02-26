'We can win the Europa League' - West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is sure the team can go all the way to annex the UEFA Europa League trophy despite their current struggles.

The Hammers are winless in their last eight games and have lost their last three games as well signalling a torrid moment for the London-based side.

However, they are still active in the Europa League where they face German side Freiburg in the round of 16.

Kudus is optimistic about the team's chances and believes it is highly possible to win another European trophy after clinching the UEFA Europa Conference Cup last season.

“We’re going through a difficult spell but everyone is trying. We are not giving up - we are still trying to make it happen, taking players on and creating chances. That’s the most important thing for me - as long as you’re trying to change the situation then it will improve.," he told West Ham's official website.

“My goals are to help the team as much as I can and win games and get points. We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league.

“Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach every single game the same. It's very possible.”

The team are currently gearing up for their crucial clash against Brentford on Monday night as they chase their first win after a long while.