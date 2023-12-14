We can't be complacent after beating Hearts of Oak - Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey is determined to keep the team grounded and focused after an impressive performance against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

As the Porcupine Warriors secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium in GPL match-day 14, Lamptey played a pivotal role in orchestrating the comeback. Despite being a goal down, Steven Mukwala netted twice, and Isaac Oppong added another to secure the win.

In an interview after the game, Lamptey stressed the need for the team to avoid complacency after the victory.

"We can't be complacent after beating Hearts of Oak. I will urge my teammates to work extra hard in order for us to beat Great Olympics on Sunday."

Currently holding the 7th position with 22 points, Asante Kotoko is gearing up to face Great Olympics in their upcoming fixture as they continue their Ghana Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old, who showcased outstanding skills during the weekend clash, is now part of discussions among Ghanaian football enthusiasts regarding his potential inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON.