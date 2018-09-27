We capitalized on Galatasaray mistakes - Manu

Akhisar Genclik Spor striker Elvis Manu has stated that they exploited the weakness in Galatasaray team during their 3-0 win in the Turkish SupaLiga over the weekend.

The Green and White lads recovered from a midweek defeat to Russian side Krasnodar in the UEFA Europa League to shock Galatasaray in the Turkish top-flight league.

Elvis Manu put his side's noses in-front six minutes after recess with a fine strike before goals from Guray Vural and Mustafa Yumlu sealed the win for Cihat Arslan's men.

"When you play with Galatasaray, it is not difficult to prepare mentally. Despite having played a match on Thursday, we did not experience any problems."

"Galatasaray had an important victory in the Champions League on the way here. We were defeated by Krasnodar. Everybody thought we were unfruitful. But they jumped; we lost by playing well in the week," he said.

"We received a completely deserved victory against Galatasaray. That's why we're very happy. When it came to the match ... We knew they would come in especially in the second half and give us a space. Indeed, they made this mistake, and we did not forgive. I'm happy with my own performance. I came here a bit physically weak and overweight. But I've worked hard. I'll be better every week."

Manu has netted two goals in 6 games for Akhisar in the ongoing Turkish league.