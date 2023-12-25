‘We did all that we could’ – Christopher Ennin after Bofoakwa Tano hold Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea tactician, Chrsitopher Ennin has revealed that they threw everything at Bofoakwa Tano in their derby game but failed to pick all three points.

The Bibires hosted The Hunters at the Golden City Park on Saturday, December 23 2023 in a riveting matchday 16 premier league clash which ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors showed resilience in defense as they found answers to Berekum Chelsea’s fire power to deny them the opportunity of moving atop the premier league standings.

Ennin disclosed at full time that his team deployed every weapon in their armory but failed to make it three wins on the spin. He told StarTimes: “I think we did all that we could because in the latter part, I even changed the system to 4-4-2 so that we can add more numbers but it seems not to work.

“â€¦I did all that I could; all the necessary changes but we still have to go back and prepare for the next game.”

Berekum Chelsea are in 4th position with 27 points, 2 points behind leaders, Samartex and they are away to Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante