We did not deserve to lose against Kotoko - Bibiani Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome as his team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League Week 19 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

The decisive moment came through a goal from Asante Kotoko's youngster, Peter Amidu, securing the three maximum points for the Ghanaian giants.

Manso, in his post-match comments, stated, "It’s just unfortunate. For me, it’s a game that at least we deserve a draw. We didn’t deserve to lose this game. It’s very painful, especially in the second half we dominated play and could have equalized."

Expressing his disappointment, Manso added, "It’s not a game we should lose at all."

Despite the setback, Bibiani Gold Stars currently find themselves in the 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points.

On the other hand, the victory propels Asante Kotoko to the second position on the league table, reflecting the impact of the hard-fought win.

The coach's frustration highlights the competitive nature of the encounter, suggesting that Gold Stars put up a strong performance, particularly in the second half.

The loss, however, leaves them looking to bounce back in subsequent matches as they aim to climb the league standings.