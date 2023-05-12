"We have come for a win and nothing else" - Apem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Adarkwa

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwa has disclosed that their aim is to defend their league title when they clash with Hasaacas Ladies to decide the winner of the 2022/23 women's premier league.

The two sides will lock horns at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, May 12 2023 in a repeat of last year's final which saw Ampem Darkoa emerge as winners.

Yusif Basigi and Hasaacas will also have revenge on their minds as they aim at recovering the title they lost to their opponents last term.

Apart from owning the bragging rights in the women's top flight, there is also a spot in the WAFU Zone B competition up for grabs which makes the stakes even higher.

Adarkwa has revealed in his pre-match interview that winning the trophy is the only thing on their minds. He said: "It is a tough match and Ampem Darkoa we always want to be at the top so we have come for a win and nothing else."

By Suleman Asante