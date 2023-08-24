We have good replacements for Kofi Agbesimah - Bechem United CEO

Bechem United Chief Executive Officer Kingsley Osei Bonsu has stated confidently that the club have enough quality to replace the departing Kofi Agbesimah who is expected to be announced as a Hearts of Oak player soon.

The defender who captained The Hunters in the previous seasons has been engaging with the Phobians in the past few days and is believed to have passed his mandatory medical tests.

Football fans are worried about Bechem United's future strength as they wait for the formal announcement of the experienced centre-back.

However, Osei Bonsu is confident in the players at the club indicating that, the calibre of players available are good enough to replace their outgoing colleagues.

“We already have good replacements for these players who have left. Center back Osei Kuffour has returned to the team and he is training with us so we will be okay when the season starts,” Osei Bonsu said on Fox FM.

The departure of Agbesimah follows the transfer of Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, Francis Twene, and Clinton Duodu.