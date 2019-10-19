We have to play Almeria as if it was the last game of the season- Alcoron midfielder Richard Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has urged his Alcorcón AD teammates to go all out in the game against Almeria on Saturday in the Spanish segunda B division.

Alcorcón will be facing the high flying Almeria at the Santo Domingo, however, their form at home has been poor with Boateng insisting they have to produce their away performances in front of their own fans.

"The image we are giving out, we have to give it at home. We really want both the Club and the locker room. We want to score points at home. Sumar as local is very important ," he said ahead of the game.

"I want to help the team and I will try to contribute where the coach says," he added.

Despite the poor run of form at home, the midfielder revealed they are working hard to turn around the tides.

"We all work very hard to be well physically and mentally. I am no exception. You are working hard. I try to help the team at all times. I am a one-way player. and return".

Their next game is against Almeria, who are third on the Segunday table, Boateng believes it will be a tough game but he has urged his teammates to give their best to secure all three points.

"Almeria is a great team. In this category every team is very complicated. Getting points is very complicated. We have to face Saturday's game as if it were the last. We have to get the goal to zero. We need it. We have to be very intense in this area and we train these aspects every day . "