We have what it takes to beat Medeama SC - Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede has expressed confidence in his team's abilities ahead of their crucial match against Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League.

The Nigerian outfit will lock horns with the Ghanaian champions on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium as both teams battle for supremacy in their first-ever match in the competition.

Despite their inexperience on the African football terrain, Ogunmodede believes in his team's preparations so far and is banking his hopes on their game plan against the Tarkwa-based side.

"Yes, we have what it takes to beat Medeama. It is the reason why we are here. We also have a our game plan and we'll see how it goes," Daniel Ogunmodede stated ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC are equally confident in securing a home win against their opponents as they look set to kick off a historical chapter in front of Ghanaian fans.

The Yellow and Mauves are hoping to rely on their African experience to get the desired results against Remo Stars.

They featured in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2015 and 2017 after winning the Ghana FA Cup and made a mark particularly in the latter campaign having reached the group stage.

After the game on Sunday, Medeama will visit Nigeria few days later for the second leg of the encounter.