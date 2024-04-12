We lost concentration in the final minutes - Kotoko coach on Nsoatreman defeat

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo acknowledges a lapse in concentration during the final minutes of their match against Nsoatreman on Thursday.

Kotoko's winless streak extended to six games with five defeats following their 2-1 loss. Kotoko initially fell behind after former Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar scored for Nsoatreman in the 23rd minute.

Despite equalising just before halftime through midfielder Shadrack Addo's goal, assisted by Enock Morrison, Kotoko ultimately succumbed to defeat in stoppage time with a decisive goal from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman.

Reflecting on the game, Ocloo highlighted the team's proactive response, stating, "After we conceded, we came back and played well to equalize but in the dying embers of the game, we lost concentration. In football, you lose concentration and your opponent will punish you and that’s exactly what happened."

"Nsoatreman played very well. I’m not taking anything away from them. Congratulations to them," he added.

Kotoko will hope to bounce back in their next game against Dreams FC.